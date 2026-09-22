How to get Northern Ireland vs Ukraine tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League delivers an exciting international fixture as Northern Ireland take on Ukraine at Windsor Park in Belfast. Both European sides enter this high-stakes match aiming to claim crucial points in their group campaign.

GOAL provides all the details regarding key match info, ticket prices, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

When is Northern Ireland vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine takes place at Windsor Park in Belfast, with kick-off scheduled for September 28, 2026.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Windsor Park

Where to buy Northern Ireland vs Ukraine tickets?

Official primary match tickets are distributed through the Irish Football Association ticketing portal, which handles standard releases for home international matches at Windsor Park. Supporters should register early on the official platform to secure standard general admission tickets.

If primary allocations sell out or standard seats become unavailable on the official site, secondary ticketing platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.





How much are Northern Ireland vs Ukraine tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €35 to €45 for general admission seating sections at Windsor Park.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €345 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine Form

Northern Ireland have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to France in June 2026, while earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 1-0 win over Guinea. They also suffered a 2-0 loss to Italy in World Cup qualification. The one bright spot in that run was a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg in November 2025.

Ukraine have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two, and have scored five goals while conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Poland in May 2026, and they also beat Albania 1-0 and Iceland 2-0 in that stretch. Defeats to Sweden and France — the latter a 4-0 loss in World Cup qualification — represent the low points of that five-match run.

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met four times in the available record, with Ukraine winning once, Northern Ireland winning once and two matches ending level. The most recent meeting came in a June 2021 friendly, which Ukraine won 1-0. The series has a tight, low-scoring character — three of the four matches produced no more than one goal in total — with Northern Ireland's most notable result a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2016.



