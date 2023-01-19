Noni Madueke to Chelsea transfer agreed! Blues snap up 20-year-old winger as spending spree continues

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Noni Madueke from PSV and expect to have him at Stamford Bridge this month.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea have agreed to sign the 20-year-old effective immediately, continuing an impressive January spending spree, according to Dutch football journalist Rik Elfrink.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV have already sold one attacking talent this month, losing Cody Gakpo to Liverpool after his sensational start to the 2022-23 season and equally as impressive showing at the World Cup. 20-year-old Madueke now looks set to head to the Premier League also, with Chelsea allowed to discuss personal terms and arrange a medical with a fee verbally agreed, according to Nizaar Kinsella.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madueke, a winger and attacking midfielder, was born in Barnet and spent time in the youth ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham before moving to the Netherlands, where he came up through the academy at PSV. Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy conceded that the club wouldn't be able to turn down an offer from Chelsea if it was strong enough, which now appears to have played out.

Chelsea have pulled no punches in the winter transfer market thus far as they desperately try and reshape their squad amid a difficult time on the pitch for Graham Potter's side. Madueke follows the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and loan signing Joao Felix to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADUEKE AND CHELSEA? With a fee agreed, it now feels like a case of when rather than if the deal gets closed. But personal terms and a medical are yet to be scheduled, thus it's unlikely Chelsea can think about seeing the England under-21's debut just yet. Potter's side take on Liverpool on Saturday.