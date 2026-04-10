“No changes”.. Real Madrid responds to the rumors in an official statement

Real Madrid has categorically denied reports that it intends to appoint a sporting director, stressing that this information is “completely untrue.”

The well-known Spanish radio program “El Larguero” reported last night, Thursday, that Real Madrid is considering reintroducing the sporting director role within its administrative structure, noting that an external agency has already begun reviewing a number of suitable names to fill the position.

According to journalist Anton Meana, the club is planning to move in the transfer market to sign a midfielder, and perhaps an outstanding center-back, but these moves may not be the only changes expected for next season.

The report indicated that the club’s management, led by Florentino Pérez, is considering a potential restructuring that could go beyond the playing squad, given the well-known administrative system that includes prominent figures such as José Ángel Sánchez, Juni Calafat, and Santiago Solari.

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Meana concluded that the decision has not yet been made, but there is an assessment of the possibility of reintroducing the sporting director position as an independent part of the club’s administrative structure—a role that has been absent from Real Madrid for several years amid a concentration of powers in the hands of the executive management.

However, Real Madrid published an official statement this morning, Friday, saying: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that the information broadcast by the program El Larguero on Cadena SER last night, which claimed that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its organizational structure, is completely untrue.”

The club added in its statement that it greatly values the work carried out by the current sporting management, affirming that this approach has been the reason for one of the most successful periods in the club’s history, which has seen the winning of many titles, including six UEFA Champions League titles in 10 years, and that it is not considering any change.

Real Madrid is preparing to face Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Friday evening in the Spanish league, before flying to Germany afterward to take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.