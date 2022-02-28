Three NFL games set for London as Packers, Saints & Jaguars scheduled to play at Wembley & Tottenham

The NFL has announced three American football teams will play in London during the 2022 season.

The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars will come to England this year, though their opponents have yet to be named.

Two games will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the other being held at Wembley.

What to know about the teams headed to London

Of the 28 games played in London since 2007 there has never been a game involving two teams with a winning record.

That could change this year, however, as both the Packers and Saints are expected to hold that distinction (though their opponents have yet to be announced).

While the Jaguars' annual London trip may not be the most exciting, the Green Bay and New Orleans are historic U.S. franchises both coming off playoff appearances.

If the Packers hold on to Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they would trot into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the greatest quarterback England has ever been able to watch live.

Dates for the games have also yet to be established, but typically they are broken up over the course of the 18-week season.

Who played in London last year?

The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 23-20 while the Falcons bested the Jets 27-20.

Whereas none of those four teams went on to make the playoffs, 2022 is expected to be different with the quality significantly higher.

