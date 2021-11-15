Neymar to miss Argentina vs Brazil clash with thigh injury

Brazil will be without Neymar for their World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has sustained an injury and has not travelled to Argentina with the rest of the squad.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes as his side beat Colombia 1-0 on Thursday and assisted Lucas Paqueta for the decisive goal.

What has been said?

"Due to a thigh injury Neymar will not play against Argentina, this Tuesday (November 16th), for the WC Qualification," a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) read.

"Neymar didnt travel to Argentina with the rest of the Brazilian squad and will return to France this Wednesday."

A statement from CBF to GE.com added: "After the activities held on Palmeiras' Football Academy on this Monday morning, Neymar complained about feeling pain in his left thigh.

"Neymar Jr. revealed insecurities about the situation and as a result of not having enough time to make complementary medical exams, Brazilian technical staff decided to preserve the player, who will not travel with the Brazilian Group to San Juan, where the game against Argentina will take place this Tuesday."

Will Lionel Messi play against Brazil?

There were also fears for Argentina that star player Lionel Messi could miss the clash.

Messi missed PSG's last two games due to knee issues, but was called up regardless.

But he came off the bench late on in the clash against Uruguay and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Monday that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would be part of the squad for the Brazil match.

What is at stake?

Brazil are first in the table heading into Tuesday's encounter, with Argentina six points behind them.

Brazil have already qualified for Qatar 2022 following their 1-0 win over Colombia.

