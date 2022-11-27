Neymar out & Brazil squad hit with sickness bug as Antony misses training twice ahead of Switzerland World Cup test

Neymar has already been ruled out of the rest of the group stage for Brazil at the World Cup, and the Selecao have now been hit by a sickness bug.

Key men have missed training sessions

PSG superstar out with ankle injury

Selecao preparing to face Switzerland

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Tite will be without his talismanic No.10 for meetings with Switzerland and Cameroon, with it yet to be determined how many others will be ruled out of contention. Danilo is another nursing a knock, while the likes of Antony, Alisson and Lucas Paqueta have all sat out training at various intervals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United forward Antony has missed two sessions after being laid low with flu-like symptoms, but he – along with Paqueta and Alisson – was able to play some part on Sunday as Tite begins to finalise plans for a meeting with the Swiss on Monday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Danilo did join up with the rest of the squad to undergo treatment with national team medical staff, having previously stayed behind at the Brazil hotel, but he and talismanic Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar are working their way back from ankle problems.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Brazil are currently top of Group G, level with Switzerland after they both won their opening games in Qatar, and another victory at Stadium 974 in Doha will nudge them closer to the last 16.