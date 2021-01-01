'He is our golden boy' - Neymar lavishes praise on PSG team-mate Mbappe

The Brazil international has credited his French team-mate for helping him in his adaption to life in Paris

Neymar has spoken in glowing terms of his Paris Saint-Germain attacking partner Kylian Mbappe, adding weight to rumours he could soon sign a new deal at the club.

The Brazil superstar joined PSG in the summer of 2017, but his future has been the subject of speculation for much of his time in Paris.

Despite rumours swirling this season over a possible return to Barcelona, Neymar has seemed settled in the French capital and has spoken positively about the influence of team-mate Mbappe on his own happiness.

What has Neymar said about Mbappe?

"He taught me a lot about the way 'to be French,’” Neymar told France Football. “He explained to me the French mentality.

“I owe a large part of my adaptation to him, and, therefore, my happiness to be here.

"First of all, I was very touched by the man he is. Kylian is very considerate, always happy, polite and kind to everyone. He is a very beautiful person. That’s why we’ve got along so well since our first contact.

“Then, of course, I had the opportunity to watch him train, to observe his speed, his dribbling repertoire, his intelligence and to see his humility to keep evolving. There, I said to myself: ‘he is our golden boy!’

“Speed alone doesn't mean anything. You have to be smart to use it properly, and Kylian is. He is not only very smart and fast, but he also has a huge repertoire of dribbling."

Neymar’s future

It had been suggested that the 29-year-old was considering a return to Barca to link up with Lionel Messi once again, but it is now being claimed he is in favour of remaining in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano has relayed quotes from Neymar’s entourage to France Football, amid talk that a deal until 2026 has been thrashed out.

“Neymar wants to stay at PSG,” Romano is reporting members of Neymar’s camp as saying. “He sees that the club is growing. He likes the project.”

Champions League the target

Glory in Europe has been the primary target of PSG’s mega-rich owners.

They have come up short in recent years but did reach the final last season - losing to Bayern Munich.

They are in the ascendancy against Bayern after the first leg of their quarter-final this term, so hope is alive of a first Champions League success.

Even if they fall this term, the project at PSG is promising and Neymar arguably has a better chance of success in Europe by staying in Paris as Barcelona look in need of a rebuild.

