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Neymar has hit back at claims of arrogance after he and several Santos team-mates arrived with bleached hair before suffering a frustrating 2-0 Brasileirao defeat to Gremio on Monday. The furious forward insisted hairstyles have nothing to do with football, blaming missed chances and a controversial penalty for the setback at Morumbi.

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Neymar clashes over hairstyle backlash

Neymar clashed with a reporter in the mixed zone after Santos fell 2-0 to relegation-threatened Gremio in front of around 45,000 fans in Sao Paulo. The No. 10, alongside Gabigol, Philippe Coutinho, Rodinei and Arthur, had sparked criticism by turning up with bleached hair. Francis Amuzu's 13th-minute opener and Martin Braithwaite's 76th-minute penalty sealed the visitors' victory, leaving Santos ninth on 50 points.

Forward dismisses claims of arrogance

Despite dominating possession after falling behind early, Santos were repeatedly thwarted by Gremio goalkeeper Weverton, who denied Neymar, Everton Cebolinha and Gabigol.

Asked afterwards if the squad's bleached hair looked arrogant, Neymar said: "Who said that? They're completely wrong. Hair doesn't change anything. I dyed mine, and it changes absolutely nothing. Everyone has dyed their hair before, too. It has nothing to do with football!

"You saw that we played well. It came down to a small detail they capitalised on, on top of a poorly awarded penalty. Anyone who says something like that doesn't understand anything about football. They don't follow our day-to-day routine, they don't know what goes through our heads or how much pressure we put on ourselves."

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He continued: "Of course we knew those kinds of comments would pop up, but those are opinions from people who don't understand football. It's part of it. Dyeing your hair changes nothing. We played very well. I could have yellow, pink, or green hair and I'll still play well in every game. Today, we just lacked a few minor adjustments and putting away our chances."

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Gremio escape relegation zone dramatically

Renato Portaluppi's side struck first when Weverton's long ball found Carlos Vinicius to release Amuzu past Rodinei, before referee Ramon Abatti Abel awarded a penalty following a VAR review of Gonzalo Escobar's foul on Braithwaite. The win lifted Gremio to 15th on 41 points, overtaking Mirassol and pushing Corinthians into the bottom four.

Praising his side's display despite the result, Neymar added: "We played better than Gremio for practically the entire match. We put in a great performance, but there are days when the ball just won't go in.

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"We ended up giving Gremio an opening. We knew it could happen on a single ball, on a counter-attack with Amuzu. It was a lapse on our part. With the experience our squad has, that's the kind of detail we can't afford to allow.

"They parked two buses at the back, and that made things tough. They're fighting to avoid relegation, so they're going to give their lives out there and run much harder. That makes things difficult. We played a great game. If we hadn't conceded that goal, it would have been a three-point match for us."

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Santos chase Copa Libertadores qualification

Santos remain in contention for Copa Libertadores qualification despite missing a chance to climb the table in front of their own supporters. They return to action next Sunday, November 29, visiting Vitoria at the Barradao in the penultimate round of the Brasileirao before hosting Botafogo on December 2. Gremio, meanwhile, now hold their Serie A survival in their own hands entering the final two rounds.