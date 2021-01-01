'They have everything, but they don't give everything' - Neymar compared to Ronaldinho by Giuly

The Brazilian forward is one of the world's best players but could be greater with a little more effort, claims the ex-PSG and Barcelona winger

Neymar is like Ronaldinho, in that he has an extraordinary level of talent but is not reaching his full potential because of his attitude, claims Ludovic Giuly.

The pair of Brazilian forwards both starred for Barca and Paris, with Ronaldinho moving from France to Spain during his stellar career, while Neymar is currently leading the line for PSG having moved there in a world record transfer in 2017.

While Neymar has helped PSG establish almost total domestic dominance and reach the Champions League final last season, Giuly still feels he has not scaled the heights his abilities could really let him reach.

What did Giuly say?

Speaking to Telefoot, Giuly said: "I'm going to compare Ronaldinho and Neymar on a career level. They have everything, but they don't give everything to be even higher."

The former PSG and Barcelona winger, however, is hopeful that Neymar will agree to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, with his current deal set to expire in summer 2022.

Giuly said: "Of course that is an important message for us, for his team-mates and for the supporters. He shows his love and commitment to the club, it is something very important."

What is Neymar's record at PSG?

Neymar has scored 83 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for PSG, winning three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de France and two Coupes de la Ligue.

However, the 29-year-old has not yet helped PSG achieve the continental title they crave. The closest he has come was last season, when PSG were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League final by Bayern Munich.

PSG risk losing their grip on the league title this season too, after falling to a 1-0 defeat against Lille in a top of the table clash on Saturday, with Neymar being sent off late on.

