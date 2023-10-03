WATCH: Neymar has lift off at Al-Hilal! Ex-PSG star finishes clinically to score first goal for new club in AFC Champions League

Neymar Jr. opened his scoring account for Al-Hilal with a clinical finish against Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League.

Neymat netted his first goal for Al-Hilal

Scored the second in his team's 3-0 win

Brazilian finished spectacularly with his left foot

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar was going through a barren run after shifting base to Saudi Arabia as he went goalless in four consecutive matches including three Saudi Pro League fixtures. However, he looked in fine form during his side's comprehensive 3-0 victory with former Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic and Saleh Alshehri as the two other goalscorers.

A sleek give-and-go with Nasser Aldawsari opened up Mazandaran's defence before the Brazilian wrapped his left foot around the ball to double Al-Hilal's lead around the hour mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar was shocked to see the state of the pitch of the Azadi Stadium as groundsmen were spotted placing thin portions of turf over exposed concrete. However, the pitch managed to hold up during the match and the defending champions had little trouble to brush aside the Iranian side and go top of the Champions League Group D table.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar will now look to continue his goalscoring form in the Saudi Pro League when Al-Hilal face Al-Akhdoud on Saturday away from home.