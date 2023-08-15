Newcastle's £60m new boy Sandro Tonali booked table at Wetherspoons to celebrate his goal-scoring debut against Aston Villa

Sandro Tonali celebrated his goal-scoring debut for Newcastle United by dining out at a local Wetherspoons.

  • Tonali signed from AC Milan for £60m
  • Midfielder scored in Newcastle debut
  • 23-year-old spotted in local Wetherspoons

WHAT HAPPENED? Tonali swapped AC Milan for Newcastle in July for a reported £60 million ($76.2m) and hit the ground running after scoring in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa at the weekend. Following the victory, the 23-year-old was spotted at a nearby Wetherspoons, The Job Bulman pub in Gosforth - where he even reserved a table. This has gone down very well with the Magpies' fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle's thumping victory will have sent a message to the rest of the Premier League, that they are here to compete up the top of the table once again this season. Eddie Howe's men have a dangerous mix of power, pace, and skill and they could be a threat for anyone in 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle travel to defending league champions Manchester City this weekend in what could be a titanic clash between the two teams.

