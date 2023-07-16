Newcastle launch £82m transfer swoop for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as Eddie Howe targets another Serie A superstar after Sandro Tonali deal

Alex Brotherton
Kvaratskhelia napoliGetty Images
Newcastle UnitedK. KvaratskheliaPremier LeagueNapoliTransfersE. HoweS. TonaliSerie A

Newcastle have reportedly made an £82 million ($107m) bid for Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  • Newcastle offer £82m for Kvaratskhelia
  • Gerorgian winger starred as Napoli won Serie A
  • Newcastle looking to add to Tonali signing

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Corriere Dello Sport, Newcastle have offered £82m for the attacker, who scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists as Napoli won Serie A last season. Should the bid be accepted then the 22-year-old would become Newcastle's record signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad with Champions League football on the agenda next season. The Magpies have already signed midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m ($72m) and look set to tap into the Italian market once more.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kvaratskhelia's rise last term was one of the stories of the season. Napoli paid just €11.5m to sign the Georgia international from Dinamo Batumi but the youngster quickly developed into one of the best wingers in world football.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kvaratskhelia Napoli JuventusGetty ImagesKvaratskhelia Napoli CremoneseGetty ImagesSandro Tonali Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA?: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has previously said Kvaratskhelia and superstar teammate Victor Osimhen are not for sale. However, the prospect of making such a huge profit could change his mind.

