Newcastle announce £40m Anthony Gordon deal as Magpies decide time is now to go all-in on Champions League push

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon, who will arrive at St James' Park from Everton in a £40 million ($50m) deal.

Newcastle announce big-money signing

Forward arrives for £40m

Magpies eyeing Champions League football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies have confirmed that Gordon has completed his move to St James' Park from Newcastle. The 21-year-old joins in a deal worth £40m after pushing for a move away from Everton. Gordon skipped training on three occasions in an attempt to force a transfer to Eddie Howe's side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? Gordon has told Newcastle's official website: "Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me. I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction. I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle's decision to spend big on Gordon comes during a season where the Magpies are strong contenders for a spot in next season's Champions League. Howe's team are in third place in the Premier League table after 20 games played. Newcastle are also still in the hunt for silverware in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies hold a 1-0 lead over Southampton after the first leg of their semi-final tie and play the return at St James' Park.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON? The new signing is cup-tied and will not be able to feature against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, so will be hoping for his first Newcastle minutes on Saturday against West Ham in the Premier League.