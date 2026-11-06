Six police cars descend on Newcastle defender Amar Dedic after star is spotted with bow and arrow at local beauty spot

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Newcastle United summer signing Amar Dedic has found himself at the centre of an unusual police investigation after being spotted with a bow and arrows. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international was reportedly stopped by multiple police cars following concerns raised by a member of the public near a local beauty spot.

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Armed police swoop on Magpies defender

The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when the 24-year-old and a companion were seen walking near a countryside reservoir in the Harlow Hill area. A concerned member of the public contacted the authorities after spotting the pair carrying archery equipment.

According to the Daily Mail, six squad cars intercepted Dedic's vehicle in the Darras Hall estate, roughly seven miles from the initial sighting. Officers questioned the Bosnia and Herzegovina international at the scene before confiscating the items.

Police confirm seizure of recreational weapons

Authorities were quick to ease any major public safety concerns regarding the ordeal. A spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed that officers responded swiftly to the afternoon sighting.

"Shortly after 1.55pm (Wednesday), we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area," the spokesperson stated.

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They went on to clarify that the situation was safely resolved and posed no broader danger to the community.

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"Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows," the statement continued. "At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries are ongoing."

Bizarre coincidence as team-mates pass by

In a strange twist of fate during the roadside stop, two familiar faces happened to drive past the unfolding scene. The report added that Newcastle backup goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former defender Paul Dummett arrived by pure chance while officers were speaking with their colleague, pulling over to offer assistance.

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The strange episode caps off an eventful few months for Dedic. The defender only arrived at St James' Park during the recent summer transfer window, completing a £30 million switch from Portuguese giants Benfica. It remains unknown exactly what the duo intended to use the sporting weapons for prior to the police intervention.

Turning focus back to Premier League duties

Despite the police involvement and ongoing enquiries, Dedic remains fully available for selection. Matthias Jaissle's squad will travel to the capital this Saturday afternoon for a crucial Premier League clash against Fulham.

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The Magpies desperately need a positive result at Craven Cottage to reverse a worrying slump in form. Newcastle have suffered four defeats in their last five outings, placing immense pressure on the team to secure three points in west London.