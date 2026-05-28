New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of New Zealand's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a New Zealand server and stream the action live. All of New Zealand's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster TVNZ 1(or streamed via TVNZ+).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the public broadcaster, Television New Zealand (TVNZ). Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

TVNZ 1: As the national public broadcaster, TVNZ will broadcast select key matches live for free on network television. You can catch all of the All Whites' group stage fixtures and the World Cup Final without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

TVNZ+: For comprehensive digital access, the streaming platform will serve as the primary hub for fans in Aotearoa. While matches featuring the New Zealand national team are free to stream, full access to all 104 matches of the tournament schedule is available through their premium tournament event pass.



