New Man City contract on the way? Bernardo Silva pessimistic about joining Barcelona's due to club's financial woes

Bernardo Silva is more likely to sign a new contract with Manchester City than join Barcelona, due to the Catalan club's deep financial problems.

Silva pessimistic about joining Barca

Now close to renewing City contract

Portuguese sets two-day deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal midfielder knows his chances of signing for Barcelona are fading fast and is now considering signing a new contract with Manchester City. According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Silva and his representatives are growing more pessimistic about Barca's prospects of making a serious offer for him due to their financial troubles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca splurged more than €150 million ($164m) last summer to sign Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, but have had to tighten their belt this year. The only signings they have made so far are Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers as well as Oriol Romeu for just €3.4m ($3.7m). While they had told Silva's representatives they would prioritise signing him, they have not made a formal offer to City. And Pep Guardiola has made it clear that they will need to make a bid in the region of £70m ($89m) to land Silva.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Silva is now close to accepting City's offer of a new contract (his current one runs to 2025), but according to the report, he is willing to give Barcelona one or two more days to make a bid before he green-lights the new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The treble winners begin the new Premier League season away to Burnley on Friday.