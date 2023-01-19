Neville blasts Man Utd wall for 'never being big enough' after costly Crystal Palace draw

Gary Neville slammed Manchester United's wall for not being 'big enough' to stop Michael Olise's stunning free-kick.

Man Utd held by Palace

Olise equalised in injury time

Neville hits out at Man Utd's wall

WHAT HAPPENED? Olise robbed Manchester United of two points with the goal of his life to secure a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Wout Weghorst's debut. David de Gea placed just three players Casemiro, Fred and Alejandro Garnacho in his wall but and Olise's strike flew over the trio and dipped just in time to nestle into the top corner. Neville was frustrated with the Red Devils' wall and took to social media after the match to express his annoyance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That wall was never big enough. Always going to shoot," he wrote on Twitter. "Put the taker off !!! A massive wall with big players in makes it more difficult for a taker! That wall lacked presence and made it look inviting!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United's title hopes took a major blow after they failed to triumph against Palace. Mikel Arteta's side remain eight points clear at the summit of the standings, with United having only managed to move ahead of Man City on goal difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's troops will now have to try to prevent Arsenal from taking another significant step towards the title on Sunday.