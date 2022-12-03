Netherlands vs USA: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Which team will secure its spot in the final 8?

The round of 16 fixtures kick-off today with the first game between the Netherlands and the USA in a bid to secure a spot in the final 8 at the Qatar World Cup.

Netherlands qualified with a first place finish in Group A, with two wins and 1 draw, scoring 5 goals and conceding just once. Cody Gakpo was the standout player for the Netherlands in the group stages, scoring in all the games so far. The Dutch will be hoping to continue their 10 game unbeaten streak under Louis van Gaal at the World Cup and book their place in the quarter-finals with a win today.

USA secured their berth in the round of 16 with a win against Iran in matchday three. They finished second in group B, behind leaders England, with 1 win and 2 draws. They scored only twice but kept two cleansheets, holding England to a goalless draw. The Americans will be hoping for a repeat of the 2015 friendly, when they beat the Dutch 4-3.

Netherlands vs USA probable lineups

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA XI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

Netherlands vs USA LIVE updates

Netherlands and USA's upcoming fixtures

The winner of this round of 16 tie will go on to face the winner between Argentina and Australia in the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2022.