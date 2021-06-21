Netherlands make history as Wijnaldum surpasses Van Basten

The Dutch have now scored two or more goals in each of their last 10 matches, breaking a record set in 1935

Netherlands are on an unprecedented goalscoring run following their 3-0 win against North Macedonia on Monday.

Frank de Boer's men have a perfect record in Euro 2020, having previously beaten Ukraine and Austria to finish top of Group C.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the first half against North Macedonia before Georginio Wijnaldum netted a double before the hour-mark.

What record have Netherlands broken?

The victory against North Macedonia was the 10th consecutive game in which Netherlands have scored at least two goals.

10 - The Netherlands have found the net at least twice in each of their last 10 games, the longest such run ever for the Dutch national team (previous record was 9, set in 1934-1935). Oranges. #NED #MKDNED #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XIAVs3pySz — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 21, 2021

That is the longest such run they have had in their history, breaking the previous record of nine set in 1935.

Wijnaldum mixing with the greats

Wijnaldum's two goals take him up to 25 for the national team in just 78 games.

That puts him ahead of Marco van Basten, who scored 24 in 58 matches, in the list of top scorers for Netherlands.

The new Paris Saint-Germain signing is now level with Rafael van der Vaart, who finished his career with 25 from 109 caps.

He is currently three behind team-mate Depay.

Article continues below

A special night for Depay

As well as scoring the opening goal, Depay combined with Wijnaldum to assist his former PSV team-mate for the other two goals.

2 - Memphis Depay has become just the second Dutch player to both score and assist a goal in a game at both the European Championships and World Cup, after Wesley Sneijder. Spearhead. #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2021

Depay is now just the second Netherlands player to have scored and assisted a goal in a game at both a World Cup and European Championship.

The only other Oranje star to do so was Wesley Sneijder.

Further reading