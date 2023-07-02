Negative body language, poor training performances and prioritising Croatia: Why Inter are selling Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr

Inter were not happy with Marcelo Brozovic's negative body language and his apparent tendency to prioritise country over club.

Accused him of prioritising Croatia over Inter

Close to joining Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder is closing in on finalising a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The club are willing to let go of the player despite him signing a four-year contract in March 2022. They are apparently not happy with Brozovic's on-field attitude while playing for the club and also his tendency to give the national team more priority, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old midfielder was sidelined in October last year due to a hamstring injury. He managed to play just three matches for Inter before heading to Qatar in November for the World Cup but for Croatia, he appeared in every minute of the flagship competition. Once he was back from the World Cup, the player once again complained of a calf injury and instead of getting treated by the club's medical team, he decided to consult personal physiotherapist Andreja Milutinovic who had previously worked with AC Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Nerazzurri also did not approve of Brozovic's on-field negative attitude and his lack of effort in training. He even reportedly demanded a severance pay ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia which further irked the club.

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder has not put pen to paper yet with Al-Nassr but he is likely to sign a three-year deal that will see him earn in excess of €35m (£30m/$38m) per year.