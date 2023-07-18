'The club is bigger than anyone here' – Nasser Al-Khelaifi fires warning at PSG squad in pre-season following Lionel Messi exit and Kylian Mbappe speculation

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has fired a warning at the club's squad following the high-profile exit of Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kylian Mbappe could be the next high-profile exit from PSG this summer, with Messi having run down his contract to join Inter Miami. Mbappe continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid, with Al-Khelaifi speaking out about the potential turnover in Luis Enrique's squad, while sending a message to the current crop during a huddle in pre-season training.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It is important to tell you that the manager has the power to do as he pleases, it is he who decides," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe. “All together, we need to go in the same direction and show pride to play for this club, this shirt, for PSG, as well as showing happiness and most of all loyalty.

"The club is bigger than anyone here, even me. I expect you to be at 200% during training. Look, you have the best training ground in the world. You have everything to succeed here. There is no excuse not to. You lack nothing. You have to work hard. I want to enjoy watching my team.“

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears to be a firm message to the playing staff at the Parc des Princes after a number of years of underperformance, particularly in the Champions League, by PSG. It may also signal a change of approach in the transfer market, with the club potentially moving away from signing marquee names as they've done in the past with Mbappe, Messi, Neymar and others.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After pre-season, PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence against Lorient at home on the weekend of August 13.