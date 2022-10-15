Napoli vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Serie A season continues this weekend, as Napoli welcome Bologna to face them at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The hosts have been in superb form home and abroad this season, very much in the thick of a title race.
But in order to keep themselves in the prime position for Scudetto glory, they will have to post another key result this weekend. Can they come up with the goods?
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Napoli vs Bologna date & kick-off time
Napoli vs Bologna
October 16, 2022
5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST
How to watch Napoli vs Bologna on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports Network.
In the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 2 with a stream through the BT Sport App, while fans in India can catch the match online through Voot Select.
US
CBS Sports Network
UK
BT Sport 2
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Napoli squad & team news
Are there few sides more impressive than Napoli in Serie A right now? They have been one of the most delightful sides to watch in Italy this season.
They'll head into this match brimming with continued confidence, as they look to strike another blow against Atalanta - their main rivals so far - in pursuit of a long-awaited league crown.
Goalkeepers
Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella
Defenders
Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli
Midfielders
Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano
Forwards
Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone
Bologna squad and team news
While it has all been sunshine for their hosts though, it's been a far tougher term for their visitors, caught up in the throes of an early season relegation battle.
It's going to take something special for them to spin this one around and come away with a positive result.
Goalkeepers
Skorupski, Bardim, Bagnolini
Defenders
Lucumi, Posch, Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Sosa, Amey, Cambiaso, Lykogiannis, Kasius, De Silvestri
Midfielders
Moro, Schouten, Medel, Urbanski, Dominguez, Ferguson, Aebischer, Soriano, Barrow, Sansone, Juwara, Orsolini, Vignato, Okwonkwo
Forwards
Zirkzee, Arnoutovic, Raimondo