'Napoli are not for sale' - Aurelio De Laurentiis reveals €3.5bn bid rejection and shuts down fresh takeover talk

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Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has firmly dismissed renewed speculation that he is preparing to relinquish control of the Italian heavyweights following a recent meeting in the city. The veteran film producer also disclosed that he previously turned down a staggering multi-billion-euro proposal from Middle Eastern investors.

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Club chief dismisses buyout rumours

De Laurentiis has reiterated that the Partenopei are staying in his hands after Corriere dello Sport reported a fresh meeting with Italian-American businessman Matt Rizzetta. Having rescued the bankrupt outfit in Serie C on September 6, 2004, the 77-year-old has overseen seven major trophies, including the 2022-23 and 2024-25 Serie A titles. However, recent talks with the Napoli Basket majority stakeholder reignited takeover rumours initially confirmed in May.

Multi-billion approaches fail to tempt

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Under the Italian's 22-year stewardship, the southern giants also lifted the 2005-06 Serie C crown alongside three Coppa Italia triumphs (2012, 2014 and 2020) and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies (2014 and 2025).

Clarifying his position during an interview on Radio Kiss Kiss via Sky Sport Italia on Thursday, De Laurentiis detailed his previous negotiations with Rizzetta's consortium and Middle Eastern suitors: "Napoli are not for sale. The Arabs offered me €3.5 billion, but I didn't want to retire. I still know how to make movies, and football, which I knew nothing about. I learned it despite countless difficulties.

"About a year ago, I received a meeting request from Matt Rizzetta, whom I didn't know. I replied out of courtesy. He introduced me to a couple of funds he represented that wanted to buy Napoli.

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"This happened between February and March last year. We put their lawyers in touch with ours. We wanted to assess the proposal, including who was behind it, though we never actually began a due diligence process.

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"They wanted to pay part of the €2 billion upon signing and the rest over the following three years. Initially, I was told I would continue running the club, gradually scaling back my role until I eventually became honorary president. I asked for guarantees that the work we had done over 22 years of running the business would continue. I felt a duty to Napoli fans around the world.

"Money matters, but it comes last. Matt Rizzetta told me he had two or three funds behind him, but the €2 billion would have come in over the years, rather than all at once."

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Local buyers preferred over Americans

Back in May, the club supremo first addressed potential buyout approaches by stating: "The problem isn't money. It's whether a successor can lead with heart as well." Expanding on his latest catch-up with Rizzetta in Naples on Thursday, De Laurentiis added: "I'm happy to host him. He hosted me in America to watch a basketball game.

"When he brings up selling Napoli, I tell him not to get this soap opera going again. I want to build the stadium, and that will require a huge commitment, physically, too. He probably would have been happy with the Maradona. With a new stadium elsewhere, it would be wonderful to turn the Maradona site into a large park full of greenery.

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"For now, I haven't decided to sell, but if I did, I would prefer to sell to someone from Naples rather than an American.

"We all know who we're dealing with on our own home turf. If someone from Naples wanted to take over from me in two, three, or five years, that would be fine. I have worked for 22 years for wonderful people."

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Stadium project dominates future plans

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Rather than entertaining foreign investment funds, De Laurentiis will now channel his energy into delivering a modern new stadium for the club away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Retaining full ownership ensures stability in the boardroom as the two-time recent Scudetto winners continue competing across Serie A and the Champions League. Any future handover will likely wait until a local Neapolitan buyer emerges over the next five years.