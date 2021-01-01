Napoli confirm Osimhen will retake Covid-19 test

The Nigeria international is to overcome the coronavirus despite spending 14 days in isolation and will be subjected to a new examination

side have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.

The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.

Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media as the forward did not follow Covid-19 rules when he celebrated his birthday on December 29, which he has apologized for.

More teams

The Nigeria international was subsequently isolated for 14 days but after he was retested, the result showed the forward is still suffering from the virus.

“The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen, resulted in a positive result in Covid-19. The player will repeat the test this week,” read a tweet from the club.

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has further shed light on the birthday party the forward had and believes he will learn lessons from his error.

"You know Victor, he is young, he is very humble. This was for him a mistake, but he will learn and he will be strong after," Rohr told ESPN.

"He was actually home sleeping when some members of his family decided to throw a surprise party for him.

"They woke him up and got him to come downstairs and out of respect for everyone, he came down, but he spent less than 10 minutes before going back to his room.

"It is just unfortunate that things turned out the way they did because all he wanted to do was come home and spend time with his family and then go back and do his best for his club."

Osimhen has only featured eight times for Napoli, scoring two goals, since his record summer signing from French side , due to injury and suspension.

The attacker is yet to play for the Parthenopeans since suffering a shoulder injury while on international duty with Nigeria against Sierra Leone during the 2022 qualifiers in November.

The Super Eagles forward earned a move to the Serie A giants after his sizzling performances for Lille during his one-year stay.

Osimhen scored 13 league goals for the Great Danes, amid other dazzling showings, to generate interest from a number of European clubs, before settling for the Parthenopeans.

He will hope regain his best form when he rejoins the rest of Napoli squad, who are currently placed fourth on the league table.