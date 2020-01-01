Napoli confirm €50m signing of Osimhen from Lille

The Nigerian international striker has joined the Serie A side on a big money deal, having been linked with several top European clubs this summer

have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from .

The striker, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the side in the 2019-20 season, moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

Osimhen had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goal scoring season, however he will appear in in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 10-cap international - who has scored four goals for his country - first moved to Europe in 2017 with in the , before moving to Charleroi in , initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

He hugely impressed in Belgium with 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£12.5m/$16.5m) move to Ligue 1, where his impressive scoring form continued.

