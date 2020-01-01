Napoli confirm €50m signing of Osimhen from Lille
Napoli have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen from Lille.
The striker, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2019-20 season, moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).
Osimhen had been linked with several top European clubs following his impressive goal scoring season, however he will appear in Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign.
The 10-cap international - who has scored four goals for his country - first moved to Europe in 2017 with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, before moving to Charleroi in Belgium, initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.
He hugely impressed in Belgium with 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£12.5m/$16.5m) move to Ligue 1, where his impressive scoring form continued.
More to follow.