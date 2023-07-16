Naby Keita injury curse continues! Ex-Liverpool star picks up knock in warm up before Werder Bremen friendly just days after vowing 'to play every week'

- Naby Keita suffers another injury
- Left Liverpool this summer
- Promised to play 'every week' for Werder Bremen
WHAT HAPPENED? Keita's injury-hit spell at Liverpool came to an end last month when his contract at Anfield expired. The midfielder made a surprise return to the Bundesliga by joining Werder Bremen, but had to pull out of his would-be debut with a knock.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keita was named in the starting XI for Bremen's pre-season friendly against VfB Oldenburg on Sunday, but was replaced minutes before kick-off after picking up a "slight knock" in the warm-up.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of his planned debut, Keita said: "I think having only one game a week will help me. The workload isn't as high here as in England. Hopefully I can play to my best every week and help us be successful."
IN THREE PHOTOS:Werder BremenGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR KEITA? Keita just can't seem to catch a break. Over five years at Anfield the 28-year-old missed 95 matches through injury, and a change of scenery doesn't appear to have helped.