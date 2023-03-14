Ben Chilwell recalled when Chelsea squad-mate N'Golo Kante had to foot the bill after an expensive team meal over Christmas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fresh from having tormented his former side Leicester on Saturday in a dazzling display that helped his side to a 3-1 win, Chilwell opened up on adapting to life at Stamford Bridge following his move from the Foxes in 2020. The in-form full-back explained that team meals can be a perfect way of boosting team morale, although admitted there can be some unhappy faces when it comes to paying.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's not one person that wants to pick up the bill. There's not anyone that's offering! The only way we really settle is by [putting] everyone's cards in a hat," Chilwell told Chelsea's official YouTube channel. "Then we get a waiter to take everyone's cards out one at a time, like a roulette, and the last card in there pays.

"Last Christmas when we went for a team meal, there was like 20-25 of us and the bill ended up coming to a lot of money, and N'Golo [Kante] ended up having to pay. Which was the most hilarious thing because this guy does not like to spend money! But it was hilarious, and stuff like that is good for the group. It brings everyone a bit closer and lifts the mood when things aren't going as well on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite spirits being high over Christmas, it was Chelsea's form during the re-start immediately after the turn of the year that has seen them drop to tenth and had mounted the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

But this momentum has shifted, with three wins in the space of a week across all competitions and performances visibly improving on the pitch. Chilwell himself has been vital to this mini-resurgence, having recorded a goal and assist in that short time and allowing Potter to play a more suited three-at-the-back. Chelsea look set to receive another boost in midfield, too, with Kante's return imminent following a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-August.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chilwell and Co will be hoping to make it four wins from four when they host Everton in the league on Saturday.