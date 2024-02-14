MUNDIAL and Admiral Sports release iconic Bob Marley clothing collection to coincide with launch of new film 'One Love'

To coincide with the release of Bob Marley: One Love, MUNDIAL have teamed up with Admiral Sports for an official limited edition capsule collection inspired by Bob’s kickabouts in Battersea Park in 1977.

The collection features a reissue of the iconic tracksuits, the yellow ‘Rico’ T-shirt inspired by legendary reggae trombonist Rico Rodriguez, and two exclusive football shirts with MUNDIAL, Admiral, and Exodus logos.

Admiral Sports

Bob’s legendary kickabouts in Battersea Park along with his friends and band members from The Wailers whilst recording the Exodus LP are a part of London, football, and music folklore, and the archive images from the kickabouts are something MUNDIAL have looked at and dreamed about for a long time. I mean, who wouldn’t have wanted to be there in the mud in a pair of Copas and some trackies tucked into socks?

To mark the launch, MUNDIAL have created a short film with cinematographer Matt Sellers that explores Bob Marley’s connection and influence on the city he called his ‘spiritual home’, and features local music fans and a community leader who remembers the Battersea Park kickabouts first hand.

As Bob himself once said “Football is a part of I. When I play, the world wakes up around me.”

As Bob himself once said "Football is a part of I. When I play, the world wakes up around me."