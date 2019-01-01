Mumbai City FC sign Diego Carlos from Pune City

The Brazilian winger will join the Islanders for the upcoming Indian Super League season...

Diego Carlos is set to be roped in by FC, Goal can confirm.

The Brazilian winger spent two seasons at and was an instrumental figure during the reign of Ranko Popovic. In the 2017-18 season, he racked up 1359 minutes and scored two goals.

In the 2018-19 season, he made headlines for lashing out at Seriton Fernandes during an (ISL) game against in which the STallions lost 4-2. He was subsequently suspended for three matches and fined Rs 2 lakhs for breach of Disciplinary Code Article 48 ‘Serious Infringements’ and Article 49 ‘Misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials’.

The 31-year old kicked off his youth career with Flamengo and has played in the Russian Premier League for three seasons.

Mumbai have already made a string of signings this season in the likes of Mato Grgic, Rowllin Borges, Surchandra Singh, Sourav Das and Hmingthanmawia.