Graham Potter has hinted that Mykhailo Mudryk will make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool following an £89 million ($110m) transfer to England.

Ukraine winger snapped up from Shakhtar

No competitive game time since November

May be involved in Premier League trip to Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international winger has been acquired by the Blues in a big-money deal from Shakhtar Donetsk on an eight-and-a-half-year contract. The 22-year-old is still being eased into life at Stamford Bridge, having been without competitive game time since November 23, but it will not take long for his potential to be unleashed on Premier League opposition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Mudryk could be handed his Chelsea bow at Anfield on Saturday, Blues boss Potter told reporters: “He hasn't played so much football recently but has been training well. We'll see how much he can play. There's a chance [to make his debut]. 90 minutes, no. But probably a role."

"We've got to help everybody understand that he is coming from a different league and has to adapt. He is a young player that has a lot of potential but has had good experiences already. He is an exciting player. He's very happy to be here. He is looking forward to his career here and looking forward to get started.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have been busy again during the January window, with Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile among their other new arrivals, and Potter admits that more movement in and out of west London is to be expected over the coming weeks and months. He added: “You've got to analyse the squad and analyse where it's at. Sometimes it is adding and sometimes it's moving out players. That is on a case-by-case basis and we'll look at it as and when.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea returned to winning ways last time out when claiming a 1-0 derby victory over Crystal Palace, but they have been struggling for consistency in the 2022-23 campaign and sit 10th in the Premier League table as a result – 10 points back on the top four and Champions League qualification.