Mpeh Bissong: Cameroon striker signs for Olimpia Szczecin

The 21-year-old Indomitable Lioness forward has sealed her first professional move abroad after signing for the Polish outfit

Polish Ekstraliga side Olimpia Szczecin have secured the services of international Mpeh Bissong on a two-year contract.

The Szczecin-based outfit secured the Indomitable Lionesses striker from Cameroonian women's top-flight side Louves Minproff.

Bissong is one of Cameroon's hot prospects after her breakthrough with Minproff, whom she helped to a domestic double in 2018 and won the topscorer boot for the third time in a row with 22 goals.

On international level, she featured at the Cosafa Women's Cup in 2018, with Cameroon and scored a hat-trick in an 8-1 win against Mozambique as they finished runners-up in .

Despite her exploits, Alain Djeumfa's decision to leave out the youngster from the Central African squad for the 2019 Women's World Cup in was heavily criticized by fans and media.

On confirming her signing, Olimpia revealed the Cameroonian arrived in before the world went into lockdown but was quarantined for days at the University of Szczecin hospital.

"In Szczecin for several months, after positive medical tests in REHBET and performance in the physiology laboratory at the University of Szczecin for several days, with a two-year contract in Olympia starting today!," the club wrote on its Facebook page.

"In the new season, a 21-year-old Cameroon representative Christian Mpeh Bissong will debut in white and navy blue.

"The young striker's last club was Cameroon Louves Minproff. We warmly welcome you onboard, Olympia and wish you all the best performances."

After finishing seventh with 18 points from 12 matches before the coronavirus cancellation, they will seek to wrestle for domestic titles in their 2020-21 Polish Ekstraliga campaign.

The Cameroonian will become the third African to join a Polish outfit this summer after 's Alice Ogebe and 's Priscilla Hagem signed for Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz and TS ROW Rybnik respectively.

Bissong could make her debut for MKS Olimpia when they host Ogebe's Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz in a warm-up tie in Szczecin on July 18.