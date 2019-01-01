Mourinho: Zidane is the right man for the Real Madrid job

The Portuguese was linked with a return to the Bernabeu, but has now insisted that the Frenchman deserved the managerial position

Jose Mourinho has said that he believes Zinedine Zidane is the right man for the managerial position.

Zidane was re-appointed as Madrid's head coach earlier this month, just 10 months after he had resigned from the same position.

The Frenchman replaced Santiago Solari, who himself had replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier in the 2018-19 campaign.

After Solari's dismissal, many tipped Mourinho to return to the Santiago Bernabeu after he had been sacked as boss in December.

Mourinho was Madrid's manager from 2010 to 2013, but the Blancos instead opted to bring back three-time winner Zidane.

And Mourinho himself has now said that the Blancos made the right call, adding that the Frenchman is just getting started in his managerial career despite what he has already achieved.

"I do not think we can talk about a career for him yet," Mourinho said of Zidane on Canal Plus.

"But in a very short time, he did what no one had done before, that is winning three consecutive Champions Leagues".



"Now he is starting a new step in his career. He has to build a team, he has to make choices, buy players, sell them. He has to train them, give them his philosophy of play.

"I think he's probably the best person for this club."

Mourinho has not been shy about his desire to return to club management, and said this week he has already turned down a number of job offers.

The Portuguese said that he's growing more eager to return every day.

"Day after day, I miss training. I'm not going to hide it," Mourinho said.

"There's something going on in my head, winning a fifth league and a new Champions League with a third club."