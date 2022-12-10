Morocco vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Morocco against Portugal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Morocco's dream run at the 2022 World Cup continues with a quarter-final clash against heavyweights Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Achraf Hakimi scored a Panenka to make history for Morocco as they secured their first ever quarter final appearance with a penalty shoot-out win against Spain in the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the starting lineup in Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland in their previous outing. Goncalo Ramos scored the tournament's first hat-trick as Fernando Santos' team hit their peak form ahead of the crucial quarter-final clash.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Morocco vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Game: Morocco vs Portugal Date: December 10, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Al Thumama Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV SD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Morocco squad & team news

Walid Regragui could miss the services of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd after the player suffered injury during the game against Spain. He is likely to assessed on matchday.

Romain Saiss and Sofyan Amrabat also remain doubtful to make the starting lineup due to injury concerns.

Morocco possible XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Position Players Goalkeepers Bono, Mohamedi, Tagnaouti Defenders Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Dari, Attiat-Allah, Benoun, El Yamiq Midfielders Amrabat, Sabiri, Amallah, Ounahi, El Khannous, Jabrane Forwards Ziyech, Boufal, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, Chair, En-Nesyri, Cheddira, Hamdallahs

Portugal squad and team news

Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer and captain Cristiano Ronaldo could find himself on the bench once again as Fernando Santos is likely to stick to the same lineup that defeated Switzerland. Goncalo Ramos will be brimming with confidence after he scored a hat-trick in the big 6-1 win.

In terms of injuries, Nuno Mendes was already ruled out of the knockout stages and Danilo Pereira remains doubt to play a part in the game. As it stands, Ruben Dias is set to continue at back alongside Pepe.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Carvalho, Otavio; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix