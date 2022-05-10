Morocco to host 2022 Caf Champions League final

Morocco will play hosts to the final of the 2022 Caf Champions League, the Confederation of African Football has announced on Monday night.

The continent’s football ruling body took this decision following the Senegalese Football Federation’s withdrawal of its bid.

With that, the final of the continent's premier club competition will be held in the North African country on May 30, 2022, inside Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

“The previous Caf leadership decided on 17 July 2019 that the winner of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final,” a statement from Caf read.

“Caf received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022.

"The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.

“Caf is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco. The date of the final is 30 May 2022.

“There are currently discussions underway within Caf to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League, rather than the one-leg final.”

Prior to Morocco’s announcement as hosts, Qatar Football Association had denied bidding to host Africa’s biggest club tournament.

“The Qatar Football Association (QFA) denies what is being circulated in various media about hosting the final of the 2022 Caf Champions League,” wrote QFA on its official website.

“The QFA confirms that this matter was not discussed with the Confederation of African Football through any official channel or correspondence.

“The QFA also affirms its pride in the deep and distinguished bilateral relations it shares with the Confederation of African Football, which have been in place for years under the umbrella of cooperation agreements concluded between the two parties.”

Reigning African champions Al Ahly have one leg in the final after defeating Ligue Professionnelle 1 side ES Setif 4-0 in the semi-final first leg played inside Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Should they scale through, they will meet the winners of Angola’s Petro de Luanda and Morocco’s Wydad AC.