The Spaniard has a lot to prove to international manager Luis Enrique in a World Cup year

Alvaro Morata is keen to return to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell with Juventus ended on June 30 without the Italian club exercising their buy-out clause.

He has a contract with Atletico until June 2024 and wishes to honour that.

There are several clubs, including some from the Premier League, who are vying for his services but he believes that the best thing for his future is to play this season at Wanda Metropolitano, GOAL can confirm.

However, the final decision on the future of Morata rests with Atletico, where there is a feeling that the summer will be a long one with several possible departures and arrivals.

The team exceeds the Liga wage limit even after the departure of Luis Suarez and is working to sell some more. They are also looking to bring in a right-back on loan for which they will have to loosen the strings of the purse.

Both Atletico and Morata's entourage are aware of the economic need to rebalance its accounts and have a margin of "fair play". There is also a possibility that if an offer between €30-35 million is tabled, it will be up for consideration.

However, the club does agree that given the market and the current economic restrictions, Morata is the best possible option.

Morata is convinced: He wants to stay at Atleti!

The Spanish international knows that this is a World Cup year and it will be good for him to continue at his old stomping ground. In the 2019-20 season with Atletico, he scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances.

To earn a ticket to Qatar, he knows that he needs to do even better than that. He has been summoned to do the pre-season under Diego Simeone and the striker will be giving his all to impress the ever-demanding Argentine.

Although he would understand if the club sells him to fit into the fair-play bracket, Morata is convinced: he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid.

