Monaco vs Clermont: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Monaco welcome Clermont to face them at Stade Louis II. With plenty of other intriguing games in the top-flight today, this could well be a surprise highlight, with two teams in strong form.
One may well have to give way to the other though - but which way will the winds of fortune blow? We'll find out soon enough.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Monaco vs Clermont date & kick-off time
Monaco vs Clermont
October 16, 2022
4:05pm BST / 11:05am ET / 9:35pm IST
How to watch Monaco vs Clermont on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Monaco squad & team news
Knocking on the door of the top four and looking to force their way towards the top of an intriguing European race, Monaco have been in fine fettle this term.
Five wins on the trot after something of a shaky start has got them positively purring. They'll be the rightful favourites here.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Nübel, Didillon, Liénard
Defenders
Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Sarr, Aguilar, Okou
Midfielders
Camara, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Seghir, Magassa
Forwards
Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Geubbels, Martins
Clermont squad and team news
Just one loss in their last five have Clermont looking like a fine contender this term too, with the visitors leading the best of the rest in mid-table seeking to break into the upper echelons.
Win against Monaco and they'll have a statement result to show they are not joking around.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Margueron, Djoco, Diaw
Defenders
Zeffane, Borges, Wieteska, Caufriez, Cissé, Kamdem, Mendy, Ogier, Diallo, Seidu
Midfielders
Magnin, Khaoui, Gonalons, Baiye, Gastien, Cham, Massolin
Forwards
Andrić, Allevinah, Rashani, Dossou, Bela, Kyei