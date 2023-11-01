WATCH: Touch and finish! Mohammed Kudus plucks the ball out of the air to score sublime individual goal as West Ham dump Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup

Mohammed Kudus netted a superb individual goal as West Ham registered a thumping 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kudus doubled West Ham's lead in the 50th minute after Ben White's 16th-minute own goal put the Hammers in front. The Ghana international received a long ball from Nayef Aguerd inside the box, took one touch to make space for himself and scored past Aaron Ramsdale with a brilliant finish.

Ten minutes later, Jarrod Bowen scored a third for the home team while Martin Odegaard pulled one back for Mikel Arteta's side in the 96th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since making his move to England from Ajax in the summer, the 23-year-old has appeared in nine matches for the Hammers and has scored two goals.

WHAT NEXT? David Moyes' side will be next seen in action against Brentford on Saturday while the Gunners take on Newcastle on the same day.