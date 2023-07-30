Mohamed Salah isn't slowing down! Liverpool star backed to remain at world-class level for 'four or five years' by Egypt manager

Ritabrata Banerjee
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images
Mohamed SalahEgyptLiverpoolPremier League

Egypt manager Rui Vitoria believes Mohamed Salah will continue to perform at the highest level for the next four to five years.

  • Egypt coach backed Salah to remain world-class
  • Praised the Egyptian star's work ethics
  • Salah has earned 90 international caps

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese coach, who took charge of the Egyptian national team, praised the 31-year-old Liverpool star for being a hard worker on and off the pitch. He further stated that Salah will remain world class for the next four to five years because of the skills he possesses.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Vitoria said: "He will play four or five more years at the top level, because he has the skills that you can’t lose, the decision-making and game intelligence. He’s a fantastic professional. He looks to keep improving to stay at a high level. Sleep, breakfast, the gym — anything and everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has appeared in 90 international matches for his country scoring 51 times. He led the national team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia but unfortunately could not perform at the highest level due to a shoulder that he carried from the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Egypt were knocked out in the group stage.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty

Mohamed Salah Egypt 2021-22Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Egyptian star will be next seen in action on August 2 when Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

222234 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 86889Jude Bellingham
  • 23177Christopher Nkunku
  • 16440Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 18373Mason Mount
  • 9895Sandro Tonali
  • 26894Other
222234 Votes