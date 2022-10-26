MLS Cup: All winners from 1996-2021

GOAL takes a look at the history of Major League Soccer's top prize

Major League Soccer's history may not go back as far as most other leagues, but American and Canadian soccer has already seen many memorable teams provide many memorable moments with trophies on the line.

MLS Cup is the league's top trophy, even with the rise in importance of the Supporters' Shield over the years. At the end of it all, a full season comes down to just one final game: the MLS Cup final.

As of 2021, a total of 30 different clubs have played in MLS and 17 have appeared in at least one MLS Cup final. However, of those 17, 14 have lifted the trophy in the end at one point or another.

But which clubs are they? GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

All MLS Cup finals

Year

Match

MVP

1996

D.C. United 3-2 LA Galaxy

Mario Etchevvery

1997

D.C. United 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Jaime Moreno

1998

Chicago Fire 2-0 D.C. United

Petr Nowak

1999

D.C. United 2-0 LA Galaxy

Ben Olsen

2000

Kansas City Wizards 1-0 Chicago Fire

Tony Meola

2001

San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LA Galaxy

Dwayne De Rosario

2002

LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution

Carlos Ruiz

2003

San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 Chicago Fire

Landon Donovan

2004

D.C. United 3-2 Kansas City Wizards

Alecko Eskandaraian

2005

LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution

Guillermo Ramirez

2006

Houston Dynamo 1 (4)-(3) 1 LA Galaxy

Brian Ching

2007

Houston Dynamo 2-1 New England Revolution

Dwayne De Rosario

2008

Columbus Crew 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Guillermo Barros Schelotto

2009

Real Salt Lake 1 (5) - (4) 1 LA Galaxy

Nick Rimando

2010

Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas

Conor Casey

2011

LA Galaxy 1-0 Houston Dynamo

Landon Donovan

2012

LA Galaxy 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Omar Gonzalez

2013

Sporting KC 1 (7) - (6) 1 Real Salt Lake

Aurelien Collin

2014

LA Galaxy 2-1 New England Revolution

Robbie Keane

2015

Portland Timbers 2 -1 Columbus Crew

Diego Valeri

2016

Seattle Sounders 0 (5) - (4) 0 Toronto FC

Stefan Frei

2017

Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders

Jozy Altidore

2018

Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers

Josef Martinez

2019

Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC

Victor Rodriguez

2020

Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Lucas Zelarayan

2021

New York City FC 1 (4) - (2) 1 Portland Timbers

Sean Johnson

MLS Cup wins by club

Club

MLS Cups

LA Galaxy

5 (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014)

D.C. United

4 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004)

Houston Dynamo

2 (2006, 2007)

Seattle Sounders

2 (2016, 2019)

Sporting KC

2 (2000, 2013)

Columbus Crew

2 (2008, 2020)

San Jose Earthquakes

2 (2001, 2003)

New York City FC

1 (2021)

Atlanta United

1 (2018)

Toronto FC

1 (2017)

Portland Timbers

1 (2015)

Colorado Rapids

1 (2010)

Real Salt Lake

1 (2009)

Chicago Fire

1 (1998)

