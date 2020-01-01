Mkhitaryan joins Roma after Arsenal terminate contract

The 31-year-old had a year left on his contract with the Gunners but has made the permanent switch to the Italian capital

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined on a permanent basis, it has been confirmed.

The attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at the side and made 27 appearances in all competitions as the capital club finished fifth in the league.

The 31-year-old had one year left on his contract with the Gunners, but they have terminated his deal to allow him to make a free transfer to Roma.

Mkhitaryan was pictured training with Roma on Monday as they returned from their summer break before the side splits up for the upcoming international matches.

He then took to Instagram to confirm his switch to Paulo Fonseca's side and thanked former boss Arsene Wenger for the faith he showed in the Armenia international by bringing him to the club.

"I’m delighted to announce that I have permanently joined the Giallorossi," he wrote in the caption.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Arsenal, its personnel and the millions of Gunners, all whom supported me over the past year and a half. A special thanks goes to Arsene Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me.

"Now the preparation begins with my new challenge and my second year adventure in Serie A.

"I love the city of Roma , I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!"

Mkhitaryan moved to north London from in January 2018 and went on to make 59 appearances for the club.

The former star impressed in his first start for the Gunners with three assists in a 5-1 victory over in the Premier League. He scored nine goals and made 13 assists overall.

Roma have already signed Carles Perez, Gianluca Mancini and Jordan Veretout on permanent deals after they all spent the 2019-20 season on loan in the Italian capital.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Pedro made the move to the Stadio Olimpico in a free transfer after his contract at expired. The former winger has signed a three-year contract with the club.