Mino Raiola told me it's my fault Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have so many Ballon d’Or trophies! - Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli agrees with former agent Mino Raiola that he is to blame for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having so many Ballons d’Or.

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial Italian striker has always been blessed with match-altering ability, but his attitude has been called into question on a regular basis down the years. It is those faults which have prevented him from truly fulfilling his potential and sitting alongside the best players on the planet. Balotelli admits as much, with a lack of effort on his part contributing towards Messi and Ronaldo collecting 12 Golden Balls between them.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balotelli has told the Muschio Selvaggio podcast of the message he was given by a former representative that passed away in 2022: “Raiola always told me the same thing: If Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have so many Ballon d’Or trophies, it is your fault. He was right, too often I played at 20% of my capabilities.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balotelli is now plying his trade in Switzerland with Sion and believes he still has plenty to offer the game, with the 32-year-old refusing to give up hope of adding to his haul of 36 international caps. He added: “When I wear the Azzurri jersey, the feeling is incredible. I always got along well with [Roberto] Mancini, it’s not true that we argued at Manchester City. I still feel that I am worthy of the Nazionale.”

WHAT NEXT? Balotelli has not been capped by Italy since 2018, and has enjoyed a nomadic existence at club level since then, but his ability remains without question and there may be more intriguing chapters for him to write in what has been a remarkable sporting tale.