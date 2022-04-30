Mino Raiola dies aged 54: Football agent who represented Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Haaland & more passes away

One of the most recognisable and renowned agents in world football, Mino Raiola, has died aged 54, his family has confirmed.

Raiola represented some of the biggest names in football, including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He had worked in football since the 1980s and was a crucial factor in some of the biggest deals in the game, such as Pogba's then-world record £89 million move to Manchester United in 2016.

'Mino wrote a new chapter in modern football'

A statement from his family posted to social media read: "In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."

Raiola: A man who helped redefine football

Raiola, who was born in Italy but moved to the Netherlands as a child, began working as an agent four decades ago. His first major deal was the transfer of Pavel Nedved from Sparta Prague to Lazio in 1996.

He worked through the modern financial boom in football, including the birth and growth of the Premier League and Champions League, and was equally admired and reviled for his direct style and ruthless drive to get the best possible deals for his clients.

As well as Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt’s €73m (£62m/$77m) move to Juventus from Ajax in 2019 was overseen by Raiola, while he was also involved in Gianluigi Donnarumma's free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain following his Milan exit last year.

He suffered recent health issues and was admitted to hospital earlier this week, although his family were left outraged after it was widely, and falsely, reported that he had died on April 28.