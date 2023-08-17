Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal could make late transfer move for a new defender after Jurrien Timber ACL blow & reveals if Kieran Tierney is leaving

Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal could dip back into the transfer market following Jurrien Timber's ACL injury as they seek a replacement.

Timber out for a while after ACL blow

Arsenal have already spent big this summer

Could make further signings before window closes

WHAT HAPPENED? Timber injured his ACL on his Premier League debut for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on August 12, with the Dutchman expected to be out of action for some time. Arteta has since admitted that the club could make a cover signing, with the Gunners playing in four competitions this season. Moreover, Arteta has confirmed that full-back Kieran Tierney is part of the club's plan.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Huge blow,” the Spaniard told reporters when asked about Timber's injury. “Especially for him after just joining the club.

“We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident. I’m more thinking about the resources in the team to do what we want to do. But it’s true he was giving us a lot on both sides. We are always open [to making a new signing] and we have to be open as well to the injuries but also to react to the market."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked about Tierney's future, Arteta was adamant that the Scot is part of his plans, saying: “He played the final, no? A player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans for sure.” Tierney has been linked with a move away from Arsenal and Newcastle were reportedly interested.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta will assess his options at full-back and attempt to seize any opportunities before the close of the transfer window. Thomas Partey had surprisingly started at right-back against Forest, with Ben White playing at centre-back, although it's likely the former Leeds United defender will revert to his role on the right against Crystal Palace on Monday, with Gabriel Magalhaes coming back in.