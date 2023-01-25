Mihailovic puts USMNT on alert with first AZ Alkmaar goal after transfer from MLS

U.S. men's national team hopeful Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in Europe on Wednesday - a close-range header for AZ in a 4-1 win.

Joined AZ from CF Montreal

Third Eredivisie appearance

Scores in 4-1 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Mihailovic wasn't selected for the 2022 World Cup, but the attacking midfielder is hoping to break into the USMNT this year and is off to a nice start with his first AZ goal on Wednesday. He signed with AZ last summer for a reported fee of $6 million.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's a logjam of midfield options for the USMNT, but Mihailovic will likely get a look sometime in 2023 as the program tries out players who will be in their prime or approaching their best at the 2026 World Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Mihailovic was successful with every dribble, tackle and aerial duel he attempted in Wednesday's outing against Go Ahead Eagles. He played 84 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIHAILOVIC? The American will hope to continue his good start in the Netherlands to earn a call-up to the USMNT roster.