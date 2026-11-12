End of the road for Michael Carrick? Man Utd boss arrives at training for 'judgement day' as Mauricio Pochettino wait begins

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has arrived for training at Carrington today amid widespread reports that he will be sacked. Mauricio Pochettino is heavily tipped to replace the English tactician following the club's disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign.

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Time is up for Carrick

Carrick is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by United, as per Ben Jacobs. The 45-year-old manager arrived for training this morning, but his dismissal now appears entirely inevitable. The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a domestic campaign since 1986. The club currently languishes in the Premier League relegation zone, having secured just one victory from their first ten league matches.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have seemingly lost patience with the current project. Pochettino is now widely expected to step in and replace the English tactician.

Judgement day at Carrington

Despite the intense pressure and speculation surrounding his future, Carrick has continued to behave with absolute professionalism. He reported for daily duty as normal to manage first-team affairs, even as his superiors finalise his exit behind the scenes.

An update from reporter Jacobs indicates that the former midfielder will officially be informed of his sacking today. The club are entirely ready to transition power over to Pochettino.

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The grim reality of the situation is clear for the current coaching staff. Sam Cohen has notably described today as "judgement day" for the beleaguered Manchester United boss.

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An Old Trafford gamble fails

United surely knew they were taking a massive gamble when they appointed the relatively inexperienced Carrick on a permanent basis. The tactician originally impressed the board while acting as interim manager following the departure of Ruben Amorim last season.

However, the step up to the permanent role has ultimately proven far too difficult. The demanding nature of the job has exposed his lack of senior managerial experience during a severe crisis. Carrick is the second former player the club has turned to in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure between 2018 and 2021.

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Pochettino prepares for United job

An official announcement regarding Carrick's departure is reportedly set to be released soon. The board are ready to formally end his tenure to prevent the season from completely unravelling.

Turning to a highly experienced and proven manager like Pochettino is viewed as the right move to stabilise a fractured dressing room. The new manager will immediately be tasked with pulling the team away from the relegation zone.