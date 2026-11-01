'It’s not all Michael Carrick’s fault!' - Lisandro Martinez branded a 'liability' as Man Utd boss told to drop Argentina star permanently

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Danny Murphy has labelled Lisandro Martinez a growing liability for Manchester United following his red card against Chelsea. The former Liverpool midfielder insisted manager Michael Carrick is not entirely to blame for the club's ongoing crisis despite their miserable winless run stretching to nine games.

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United suffer Stamford Bridge collapse

United's miserable season continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring before Lisandro Martinez was dismissed in the 63rd minute for a second bookable offence. Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty past Senne Lammens to seal maximum points for Xabi Alonso's side.

The result extends United's dismal winless run to nine matches across all competitions. The defeat heaps further pressure on manager Carrick. However, Murphy believes the root of the problem extends far beyond the dugout.

Martinez branded a growing liability

Martinez's red card capped off a disastrous afternoon for the Argentina international. Murphy heavily criticised the World Cup winner's lack of discipline, suggesting he may have played his final game under Carrick.

"It's getting that way [becoming a liability]. A player of that experience and quality, he knows better," Murphy said on Match of the Day. "There's something obviously not right at the moment in his head, he's in a different space."

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Murphy questioned the defender's commitment following his recent public criticism of the club hierarchy, saying: "I don't know whether he's thinking of getting away, whether he's disgruntled at everything going on around the club, but he's given Carrick a really big dilemma now."

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Carrick not entirely to blame

While Carrick faces intense scrutiny over his future at Old Trafford, Murphy insisted the manager should not bear the brunt of the criticism. The pundit pointed to deep-rooted physical and mental deficiencies within the playing squad.

"Look, it's not all Michael Carrick's fault. He'll have to take some responsibility," Murphy explained. " The biggest problem I see at Manchester United at the moment, it’s not even a lack of quality. Yes, there’s a few spaces in the squad, but physically, over the last couple of months, they’ve looked well off it compared to the team we saw at the end of last season.

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"That’s for one of two reasons. One is they physically aren’t good enough and they didn’t have a good enough pre-season or they’re switched off mentally from the manager’s messaging. I think it’s a mixture of the two depending on which player we’re talking about."

United face crucial European test

Carrick now faces a monumental task to restore cohesion, tenacity, and athleticism within his fragmented squad. The Red Devils will desperately look to stop the rot when they return to Champions League action on Tuesday night. They welcome Italian outfit Roma to Old Trafford in a must-win European clash.

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The Red Devils then resume their Premier League duties next Sunday afternoon when they host Aston Villa. Carrick knows he needs immediate results to salvage their nightmare campaign and secure his long-term future.