Carrick and Fernandes hold clear-the-air talks following benching drama ahead of United's Chelsea clash

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and club captain Bruno Fernandes have reportedly held private discussions to resolve recent tensions within the dressing room. The relationship between the pair came under scrutiny after the Portuguese playmaker was left as an unused substitute during the humiliating home defeat to Bournemouth.

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Internal friction at Carrington

Carrick and Fernandes have held clear-the-air talks before the team's trip to Chelsea this Saturday. The atmosphere at the club's Carrington training base has been described as tense following a string of poor results that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Fernandes, 32, was an unused substitute during United's 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth on Sunday. The decision to bench the influential midfielder was seen as a bold disciplinary move by Carrick, who has struggled to maintain authority during a difficult run of form. According to BBC Sport, the pair spoke privately at the club's training ground on Tuesday, with the talks aimed at airing issues that have threatened to derail the season.

The Portuguese was dropped to the bench after he criticised Carrick's tactics following the 4-1 loss against Como in the Champions League. While the meeting on Tuesday was intended to bridge the gap between the manager and his captain, it is unclear whether Fernandes, who was made club captain in 2023, apologised for his critical comments.

Carrick survives board meeting

Despite the internal friction and the dismal performance against Bournemouth, the United hierarchy has opted to stick with its manager for the time being. Although Carrick was widely expected to be sacked after Sunday's defeat, he will remain in charge for the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with the board viewing the club's current slump - just one win in eight league matches - as a broader issue rather than solely his fault.

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United's board decided the 45-year-old deserved the opportunity to turn things around at Old Trafford, despite the team languishing in 16th place in the Premier League. There is a growing sense among the decision-makers that the blame does not lie solely with the coaching staff. Senior figures at the club feel United's players - a squad they think is capable of qualifying for the Champions League - are underperforming badly and should shoulder some blame.

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Mainoo boost ahead of United's defining fixture run

There was further good news for Carrick on Wednesday, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returning to training after a fortnight out through injury.

United now face a daunting run of fixtures, starting with Saturday's trip to Chelsea. Things will not get any easier for Carrick's side, as they host an in-form Roma side - who are flying high in Serie A - on Tuesday, before welcoming a revitalised Aston Villa to Old Trafford on November 8.

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Contingency plans in place

While Carrick remains in his post for now, the club is reportedly keeping its options open should the winless run continue. Nevertheless, sources have told BBC Sport that the club has shortlisted former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann as potential replacements for Carrick. The search for a potential successor highlights the precarious nature of Carrick's current employment at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.