WATCH: Goodbye Michael Bradley! Legendary USMNT midfielder receives incredible sendoff ahead of kickoff in final Toronto FC match

- Bradley set to retire, playing final match
- Made 288 MLS appearances
- Former USMNT captain
WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Toronto's match against Orlando Saturday, Bradley brought his family onto the pitch and was given a moment of applause by the supporters.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bradley and Toronto FC have no chance to qualify for the 2023 MLS playoffs on Decision Day Saturday, but the former USMNT star will look to end his career on a high note.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRADLEY? Retirement awaits the 36-year-old and we await to see what the future holds for him. It's very likely we'll see him pop up as a manager at some point in the future, much like his father, Bob.