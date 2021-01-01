Messi shown first red card of Barcelona career after lashing out in Super Cup defeat to Athletic

The Argentine had played more than 750 games for the club before he was finally dismissed - but it's not the first red card of his career

Lionel Messi was shown the first red card of his career after he lashed out at the end of Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club in extra time.

Near the end of the Spanish Super Cup final, Messi played a pass and took a swing at Asier Villalibre as the Athletic forward ran across his path.

The referee missed the incident at first but upon a VAR review, he showed Messi a straight red card for violent conduct.

It was the first red card Messi has ever received as a Barcelona player, coming in his 753rd appearance for the club.

The incident capped another frustrating episode in the Catalans' season as they were unable to close out the silverware, having twice led.

Antoine Griezmann continued his recent revival by finding the net twice only for Oscar de Marcos and Asier Villalibre to reply for the Basques. Indeed, their second equaliser came in the 90th minute of the game.

In extra time, Iniaki Williams struck before Messi saw red in the 121st minute.

Messi is now set to miss Barcelona's next three games after triggering an automatic three-game ban for violent conduct.

That means the Argentine will miss his side's tie against Cornella on Thursday, and matches against Elche on Sunday and the following weekend.

The Catalans are presently third in the Primera Division, though seven points back of leaders having played two games more.

Though Sunday saw Messi sent off for the first time with Barca, it was not the first red card of the attacker's career.

He has been dismissed for on two occasions, including famously on his international debut, which lasted just a minute before he was sent off as a substitute.

His other red card came in the 2019 Copa America third-place play-off, when he was dismissed while serving as captain of his side. Despite his absence, Argentina won 2-1.