‘Messi will set himself challenge of joining PSG’ – Da Fonseca sees Barcelona superstar heading to France

The former frontman, who spent time at Parc des Princes in his playing days, believes a fellow Argentine is ready to make a fresh start

As speculation continues to build regarding a move to Paris Saint-Germain for Lionel Messi, Omar da Fonseca says the Barcelona superstar will “set himself that challenge” of embracing a fresh start in France.

A six-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to give little away when it comes to his future plans.

One push for the exits at Camp Nou was blocked off in the summer of 2020, with the 33-year-old forward eventually agreeing to honour the final 12 months of his contract.

No fresh terms have been signed in Catalunya, though, meaning that Messi continues to head towards the free agent pool.

Few sides in world football could offer the financial and sporting package required to lure a fiercely ambitious performer away from the only club side that he has represented across a remarkable career to date.

PSG are, however, part of that elite group, with the Ligue 1 giants battling with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City for the right to head a queue that could deliver the most sought-after of signatures.

Da Fonseca can see Messi heading to the French capital, with the opportunity to chase down another Champions League crown alongside the familiar face of Neymar holding obvious appal to the South American.

Quizzed by AfterFoot on whether Messi could join PSG, a man who spent time at Parc des Princes in his playing days said of a fellow countryman: “Yes. If we look at the Spanish press, they say that his whole family began to learn French.

“He will come, he will set himself that challenge. Imagine saying that with PSG he won the Champions League.

“If someone had told me as a child that he was going to play in Paris, my ears would have cried!

“For us [Argentines], France, Paris, they have something.”

Messi has vowed to make no decision on his next move until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with it still possible that he could agree to an extension at Barca.

For now, he is trying to help Ronald Koeman’s side chase down major honours, with a goalscoring return to action made following a two-match ban in a Copa del Rey win over Rayo Vallecano.